New location has focas on young visitors

Visitors browse the shelves of the new Fairmont Public Library that opened on Friday at 105 S. Main St.

The New Fairmont Public Library has a focus on young readers, offering age appropriate books as well as study rooms and computers.

Parents make a stop at the children’s section of the new Fairmont Public Library that opened on Friday.

Plenty of digital offerings as well as traditional selections are available at the new Fairmont Public Library.

Visitor work with librarians Friday at the new Fairmont Public Library.

FAIRMONT 一 Fairmont’s Public Library, formerly Hector MacLean Library, held its grand opening at its new location on Friday.

In 2021, the town of Fairmont was awarded $500,000 for capital improvement needs. At the time of writing, $492,000 has been allocated to renovating the old post office building to turn it into the new library across from the old location, though it is subject to increase.

While the library was initially supposed to open at the beginning of the month, equipment and technical issues forced a delay.

Katie Fountain, the director of the Robeson County Public Library system, said that the new location has many benefits, including proper space for new community programs.

“There will be an emphasis on youth programming at this location,” Fountain said, “ [but] they will continue to have summer reading for all ages.”

Some potential programs include storytimes, craft programs and gaming tournaments.

The new location also has bathroom access, something the old location lacked.

The Fairmont Public Library has the second-largest computer lab in the county, a gaming system for teens and two first-come, first-serve study rooms available, along with other resources for community members.

“Young readers were a focus in the designing of this library,” Fountain said,“and as a result, this is the only library [in Robeson County] to have a separate room for young children, older children, teens and a family reading room.”

The larger space offers more room for a broader range of literature to fill the shelves.

Fountain said she hopes that the new space will allow more students to find academic success with the additional resources that will be available.

The Fairmont Library’s new address is 105 S. Main St. Visit robesoncountylibrary.org for more information and to learn about upcoming events.

Reach Victoria Sanderson by email at [email protected]