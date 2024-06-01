PET OF THE WEEK

Harpy is a 6-months-old grown female puppy. She’s a hound mix and weighs about 50 pounds. Harpy is spayed and is available for adoption or rescue. She loves to be around people and is very affectionate. She walks well on a leash and likes to play with other dogs. She is up to date on her vaccines and is looking for a fun new forever home. Her Adoption Fee is $40. For more information, call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services at 910-827-0397. Or, stop by at the shelter at 255 Landfill Road, Saint Pauls.