PEMBROKE – Multi-Grammy Award-winning singer Amy Grant is coming to the Givens Performing Arts Center on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke Sept. 21 as part of her fall 2024 tour.

The show will be at 7:30 p.m. with tickets ranging from $50 to $75 depending on available seating.

Amy Grant’s career spans more than 40 years and stretches from her roots in gospel into becoming an iconic pop star, songwriter, television personality and philanthropist.

With three multi-platinum albums, six platinum albums, and four gold albums, her total career album sales have exceeded 30 million with more than 1 billion global streams.

Grant’s chart success has been consistent throughout her career with six No. 1 hits, 10 Top 40 singles, 17 Adult Contemporary tracks and multiple Contemporary Christian chart-toppers.

In addition to her six Grammy Awards, Grant has earned 26 GMA Dove Awards (including four Artist of the Year Awards) and has been awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well as the Music City Walk of Fame and the Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame.

Grant became the first Contemporary Christian artist to have a platinum record, the first to hit No. 1 on the Pop charts, and the first to perform at the Grammy Awards.

In 2020, the T.J. Martell Foundation – the music industry’s leading nonprofit to fund innovative medical research focused on treatments and cures for cancer – honored Grant with the Tony Martell Outstanding Entertainment Achievement Award at their annual gala.

In 2023, she released her first new music in a decade and toured 70 cities across the nation.

She finished the year with two Christmas tours, including dates with Michael W. Smith.

Earlier this year, she hit the road, performing 33 shows in the spring. Other performances coming to GPAC include Magician Mike Super (as seen on America’s Got Talent and NBC’s PHENOMENON) on Oct. 4, the Broadway holiday musical “Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer,” on Nov. 18, and the annual UNCP Holiday Extravaganza on Dec. 5.

Some GPAC performances may be complemented with an Act 1 Diner’s pre-show dinner.

For tickets and a full list of upcoming events, visit www.uncp.edu/gpac or call 910.521.6361.