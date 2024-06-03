ROWLAND — When Jo Jones arrived at a Robeson County convenience store Tuesday she had a decision to make.

She could choose to receive her $1 million prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or collect a lump sum of $600,000.

She chose the lump sum of $600,000 and — after required state and federal tax withholdings — took home $429,014.

According to a stement from the NC Education Lottery, Jones, of Pembroke caused “an emotional scene at the Kwik Stop on U.S. 74 in Rowland.

“I started hollering and running through the store,” Jones said. “I ran to the front and said, ‘Y’all I won $1 million.”

Jones discovered her winnings after buying the $10 Million Spectacular scratch-off ticket.

“It’s like a dream,” she said. “This still just feels unreal.”

Jones, a grandmother of 13, said she plans to use her winnings to help out her family.

“I always said if I ever win the lottery I’m going to help my children,” she said. “I’ll help them in any way I can.”

The $10 Million Spectacular game debuted in December with five top prizes of $10 million, 20 prizes of $1 million and 20 prizes of $100,000. Three $10 million prizes, 11 $1 million prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

The state provided $50 million in grants, using money raised by the lottery, to help Robeson County build a new career and technology high school.

For details on other ways Robeson County benefits from lottery funds, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.