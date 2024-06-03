Red Springs High School senior Aaliyah Farrington, left, was recognized alongside others from the RSHS’s Class of 2024 during the school’s Senior Chapel Awards Ceremony.

RED SPRINGS — Red Springs High School has taken steps this year to improve student attendance and to continue promoting a culture of academic achievement at the school, according to the school principal.

The school recently held an underclassmen awards ceremony for students in grades 9-11 in the auditorium of Red Springs Middle School to recognize students for academic achievement, RSHS Principal Steven Sinclair said.

Often, high school seniors participate in various awards ceremonies, but the ceremony helped encourage all high school students to continue on the path of academic excellence, he said.

“The ceremony is one example of how we at Red Springs High School are working to promote a culture of academic achievement,” Sinclair said.

Sinclair said that when he arrived at the school in January, attendance was an issue at the school as students continued to adjust to a school environment following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some of the things that I am most proud of at Red Springs High School are the increased attendance of students and the positive environment at the school,” Sinclair said. “Students are getting to school more and more on time. This is critical to any school improvement.”

Sinclair said the school has given students incentives for their commitment to excellence and attending school on a regular basis.

School leaders are also making time to meet with students and letting them know “I’m glad you’re here today,” Sinclair said.

Doing so impacts the school’s culture, he said.

“The environment at Red Springs High is positive and welcoming,” he said. “This is important to me as it is the foundation of a high-achieving school.”

The principal’s focus for the upcoming school year is clear.

School leadership and staff will continue to ensure that the focus every day is academics, high expectations are set for students and that students have awards and celebrations to look forward to as they achieve academic excellence, the principal said.

“We plan to keep pushing our kids to achieve as much as they can,” Sinclair said. “We also appreciate the continued partnership and support from parents and community members. This partnership is essential as we continue our mission to provide an academic foundation that will educate, enhance, encourage, and empower all students to be responsible lifelong learners in an ever-changing technologically advanced global society.”

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at [email protected].