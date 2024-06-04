LUMBERTON—Robeson Community College will hold its first “I’m Next!” event of the summer on June 11 for prospective students.

Attendees can expect assistance with the FAFSA and RCC applications and learn about their eligibility for the new NextNC scholarship.

NextNC provides scholarship funds to students whose annual household income is under $80,000. Students attending community colleges are guaranteed at least $3,000, enough to cover full-time tuition and most, if not all, other necessary fees.

According to Cheryl Hemric, the public information officer at RCC, students qualify for the funds under a few conditions.

To receive the NextNC scholarship, a student must be:

– A North Carolina resident who is eligible for in-state tuition

– A high school graduate (high school equivalency completers are eligible)

– From a household with an annual Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of $80,000 or less

– Enrolled in an eligible undergraduate curriculum program for the 2024-2025 academic year

– Taking at least six credit hours per semester (part-time students will receive a partial award)

– Meeting the Satisfactory Academic Progress Standards of Robeson Community College

The “I’m Next!” event will teach attendees more about the scholarship and provide laptops with FAFSA applications, RCC applications, and registration. Financial Aid staff will be on standby to assist those who need help.

Hemric says that these types of events give the school an opportunity to showcase its offerings and create outreach for people who may be hesitant about starting college.

“Research shows that getting a student, especially someone who has been out of school for several years, through the doors and onto a campus is half the battle,” said Hemric. “There is a lot of fear and intimidation involved. Going to college is a huge step and for many people it might be scary because they are stepping into the unknown.”

RCC will hold two more “I’m Next!” events this summer, June 25 and July 18, both from 4 to 7 p.m. Potential RCC students who attend these events are expected to be ready to start classes on August 15.

To learn about the programs RCC offers and any upcoming events, visit www.robeson.edu.

Reach Victoria Sanderson by email at [email protected].