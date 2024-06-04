LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office began appearing in the documentary series “On Patrol: Live” on Friday.

The series is hosted and executive produced by Dan Abrams, with retired Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson. Together, they provide minute-by-minute live analysis as the show documents for viewers in real time the everyday work of police officers on patrol from diverse departments across America.

“I am excited that ‘On Patrol: Live’ has chosen to highlight the work of the men and women of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “Utilizing this format to showcase the work of our Deputies will help people understand what law enforcement officers face on a daily basis.”

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office had been in touch with On Patrol: Live for quite some time and finalized everything about their appearance in March.

“On Patrol: Live” airs Friday and Saturday Nights from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET on the REELZ channel. Half Moon Pictures produces the show. The Executive Producers are Dan Cesareo, John Zito, Lucilla D’Agostino, Paul Gordon, Joe Venafro and Dan Abrams.