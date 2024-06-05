PEMBROKE — During Monday’s Pembroke town meeting discussion on the use of golf carts in town sparked comments on safety and timing of any new ordinances.

Continuing previous discussions regarding Lumbee Homecoming, officials focused on safety and driver regulations. Requiring renters to have a set of headlights, rear lights and brake lights was considered, alongside police inspections, before special event permits were given.

The decision was that while the lights are encouraged, implementing a change this close to the beginning of Lumbee Homecoming was not feasible. However, the council agreed that it is worth bringing up again at a later point. Another noted concern was the need for a license requirement to get a special event use permit. Last year, there was an issue with children under 16 driving golf carts, which is a safety concern as it can lead to misuse, officials said.

The decision was to begin requiring a license or learner’s permit to get a special event golf cart permit. Golf carts will not be allowed to drive within the area dedicated to Lumbee Homecoming. The cost of the special event permit will also be raised to $40 to match the annual fee to pay the police, who will act as security this year. In other business, city officials considered Cambell Storage Solutions’ (CSS) request for a variance to a town ordinance. CSS is looking to build a storage facility at 013 W. Third St. as one of its self-serve storage units. The ordinance the company wants a variance to is Article 17-2 (A), which dictates that no parking can be put in the front yards of commercial lots. The storage service’s location has a large setback in front of the building, and CSS wants to put a parking lot there that will also serve as the property’s entry and exit points. This proposal also allows CSS to work around the existing sewer easements. The Town Council voted to pass the motion, so CSS will be allowed to add the parking area. Zoning change to residential use

Next on the agenda was a request to rezone a parcel of land from industrial to residential, as a single-family home existed on the property. The property was also not large enough for industrial development. The Town Council passed the rezoning motion.

Budget Review

A budget review and workshop was scheduled for 7 p.m. June 24. A draft budget was presented, with some highlights mentioned.

Those improvements are planned investments in the police station and fire department, improvements to the sewage system, upgrading a water treatment station to reduce the groundwater issues Pembroke residents have been dealing with, and replacing water lines. Council Member Ryan Sampson stated that he would like to consider allocating some of the budget to address the rising homelessness issue. Lumbee 5k run

Dr. Joseph Bell was named the honoree of Lumbee Homecoming’s 5k run. A lifelong Pembroke resident, Bell works to improve the health of Native American children locally and nationwide. He helped open and then served as the medical director of Pembroke Pediatrics for 23 years.

Splash pad

It was mentioned that The Town of Pembroke is holding a grand opening for a new splash pad on June 8. The event will run from noon to 2 p.m. and will include hot dogs, face painting, a DJ, and other vendors.

