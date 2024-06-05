PEMBROKE — American Indian Solutions is sponsoring a free summer reading and literacy program this summer for all children and adults in Robeson County. Our online instructional materials are excellent for students in Grades PK-12, Adults and Hispanics.

All reading and instructional materials will be delivered by the Reading Solutions Website at https://readingsolutionsinc.com/.

By using our self-directed digital instructional programs, children and adults can teach themselves to become excellent readers.

The program has more than 300 hours of reading and literacy instruction with more than 800 fun videos for students to teach themselves to improve their reading, writing, spelling and comprehension skills.

The free Summer Reading Program begins on June 10 and continues until Aug 12. Tutors will provide on-line support as needed to parents or students.

The self-directed Free Summer Reading Program is designed to improve reading and literacy skills for students in grades PK-12, Adults and Spanish speakers.