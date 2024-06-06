MAXTON — A suspect wanted in a the shooting death of a Pembroke man was arrested today by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators.

Cedric Lee Locklear, 33, of Rowland was charged with first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

“On Saturday, at approximately 10:23 p.m., Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Highway 74 and Harper’s Ferry Road, Maxton in reference to an individual inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound,” according to a prepared statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Nathan Jones, 54, of Pembroke was found dead upon the arrival of the deputies. Locklear was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without bond, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

