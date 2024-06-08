LUMBERTON — The regular meeting of the Board of Education of the Pulic Schools of Robeson County is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the district’s central office at 100 Hargrave St., Lumberton.

The meeting can also be accessed by the following link: https://youtube.com/live/Mxa4ngVw3ak?feature=share.

The agenda will include the following items: End-of-Year Sports Recognitions, Sandhills Regional Superintendent of the Year, Service Awards (Randy Lawson and William Gentry), Child Nutrition Health Inspections Recognition, Holocaust Education Legislation, CTE Compliance Update, Public Comments, FY 22-23 Audit, 2024-2025 PSRC Scheduled Board Meetings, CTE Plan 2024-2025, Transportation Contracts, Spring 2024 Policy Updates, Kahn Drive Easement, Budget amendments 23-24, Continuing Resolution 24-25, Audit Engagement (S. Preston Douglas YE 6/30/24), Micro-Purchase Threshold increase for 24-25, Monthly Financial Report, Certified/Classified Personnel, Legal Issues, Closed Session Minutes and Approval of Personnel Report.

Open Session Public Comments can be submitted through the following link: https://forms.gle/vw5kQhPhCf1hfdGJA