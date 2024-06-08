Take steps to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites that can make you sick.

Protect yourself and your family

– Mosquitoes bite day and night. They spread germs through bites that can make you sick. Prevent illness by protecting yourself and your family from mosquito bites.

-Use insect repellent

Use EPA-registered insect repellents with one of the following active ingredients. When used as directed, EPA-registered insect repellents are proven safe and effective, even for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

-DEET

-Picaridin (known as KBR 3023 and icaridin outside the United States)

-Oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE)—A plant-derived ingredient

-Para-menthane-diol (PMD)

-2-undecanone—A plant-derived ingredient

Tips for babies and children

-Dress your child in clothing that covers arms and legs.

over strollers and baby carriers with mosquito netting.

When using insect repellent on your child

-Always follow label instructions.

-Do not use products containing OLE or PMD on children under 3 years old.

-Do not apply repellent to a child’s hands, eyes, mouth, cuts, or irritated skin.

-Adults: Apply repellent onto your hands and then apply to a child’s face.

Tips for everyone

-Always follow the product label instructions.

-Reapply repellent as directed.

-Do not apply repellent on the skin under clothing.

-If you are using sunscreen, apply sunscreen first and insect repellent second.

Wear protective clothing

-Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants.

-Wear clothing and gear treated with permethrin. Permethrin is an insecticide that kills or repels mosquitoes. Permethrin-treated clothing provides protection after multiple washings. Do not use permethrin products directly on skin.

Control mosquitoes indoors and outdoors

-Use screens on windows and doors. Repair holes in screens to keep mosquitoes outdoors.

-Use air conditioning, if available.

-Stop mosquitoes from laying eggs in or near water. Check for water-holding containers both indoors and outdoors. Once a week, empty and scrub, turn over, cover, or throw out items that hold water, such as tires, buckets, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpot saucers, or trash containers.

About natural repellents

-The CDC does not not know the effectiveness of non-EPA registered insect repellents, including some natural repellents.

-To protect yourself against germs spread by mosquitoes, CDC and EPA recommend using an EPA-registered insect repellent.

-Choosing an EPA-registered insect repellent ensures the EPA has evaluated the product for effectiveness.