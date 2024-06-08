St. Pauls High School took first place in the 2023-2024 PSRC High School Battle of the Books Competition! The team advanced to the regional Battle of the Books Competition on March 27, 2024 at the Southeastern Agricultural Center.

St. Pauls High School students in the school’s robotics club participated in the inaugural Robeson Robotics Exhibition in March where the team brought home the Connect, Innovate, and Winning Alliance awards.

ST. PAULS — St. Pauls High School Principal Jason Suggs says the school had a successful year thanks to students and staff members.

“What was the greatest thing that happened to St. Pauls High School this year? I can not think of one. I can think of 1,300,” Principal Suggs said. “Every student at St. Pauls High School is the greatest thing that has happened this year.”

Students and staff members play a huge role in how the school functions, he said.

“Every student is so valuable to the diversity and the family atmosphere that we strive to achieve here at St. Pauls High School. Every staff member goes above and beyond every day to help students. We have had so many success stories this year because of the bond between the faculty and students,” he said.

The school has celebrated various moments of student success including its cheerleading and 4×400 relay teams’ state championship titles, the 2023-2024 PSRC High School Battle of the Books Competition trophy for the high school division, the school robotics team’s Connect, Innovate, and Winning Alliance awards at the Robeson Robotics Exhibition and nearly $1 million in scholarship winners.

As Principal Suggs looks forward to the new year, his goal remains the same.

“My goal is to continue the success we have achieved over the last several years,” Suggs said.

Over the summer, the school’s Instructional Leadership Team will meet and prepare for the new year and counselors will be working to prepare schedules for students as they return to school in August 2024.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at [email protected].