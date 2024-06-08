COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Join the crowd at Your Pie Pizza and enjoy Rob Cole as he serenades in song. Live music is sponsored by Your Pie 7-10 p.m. each Thursday.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid: Set under and above the high seas, The Little Mermaid tells the story of Ariel, an adventurous young mermaid who’s got a thing for disobeying the rules and following her heart. Ariel’s fascination with the human world often leads her to the sea surface, a zone that’s designated as “off-limits” by her father Triton, the sea king. One day while sneaking to the surface, Ariel witnesses a shipwreck and rescues Prince Eric, with whom she instantly falls for. Furious at Triton’s inability to understand her love for the prince, Ariel runs away and strikes a deal with Ursula, Triton’s evil witch of a sister, to experience the life she dreams of on land. Purchase tickets through the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater. Showtimes are 7 p.m. on June 8 (today) and 3 p.m. on June 9 (Sunday).

DaBomb Barrel Racing – Summa Slamma: DaBomb Barrel Racing Summa Slamma event is set for 9 a.m. June 8 in the arena at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center. Multiple prizes are available. The exhibitions begin at 9 a.m. For more information, contact Josh Smith at 910-639-6387 or Jessica Smith at 336-404-7067. Find more at www.dabombbarrelracing.weebly.com/da-bomb-events.html.

Captivating Crafts: This is an adults only craft event where you can make diamond art coasters. 5-6 p.m. June 11 at the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St, Lumberton. Call 910-738-4859 for more information.

Family Movie Night: 6-7 p.m. June 11 at the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St, Lumberton. Join the audience to enjoy “The Goonies.” Call 910-738-4859 for more information.

Farmers Market: Open 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the market. Visit with the local farmers and get to know them. The market is open each Wednesday and 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday, or until the vendors sell out — through November.

Captivating Crafts: This is an adults only craft event where you can make diamond art coasters. 5-6 p.m. June 12 at Mc Millan Memorial Library, 205 E 2nd Ave, Red Springs. Call 910-738-4859 for more information.

Captivating Crafts: This is an adults only craft event where you can make diamond art coasters. 5-6 p.m. June 12 at the Annie H Mc Eachern Library, 223 W Broad St, St Pauls. Call 910-738-4859 for more information.

Steel Magnolias: The hit movie starring Dolly Parton, Sally Fields and a young unknown Julia Roberts, is brought to life by a group of brilliant local actresses celebrating the joy, strength, compassion and humor of Southern women. Treat yourself, family and friends to an enjoyable event at the Purple Door Productions Stage in Historic Downtown Lumberton at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through June 15 and 3:30 p.m. on June 16.

Captivating Crafts: This is an adults only craft event where you can make diamond art coasters. 5-6 p.m. June 13 at the Pembroke Library, 413 Blaine St, Pembroke. Call 910-738-4859 for more information.

Captivating Crafts: This is an adults only craft event where you can make diamond art coasters. 5-6 p.m. June 13 at the Rowland Public Library, 108 E Main St, Rowland. Call 910-738-4859 for more information.

Alive After 5: Beach Fever Band is making its debut on the Dick Taylor Plaza stage at 6 p.m. June 13. Get ready to enjoy some beach, soul, country and a nice mix of. Bring your comfy lawn chair and enjoy. Food trucks will be on site for snacks and drinks.

Captivating Crafts: This is an adults only craft event where you can make diamond art coasters. 5-6 p.m. June 14 at the Gilbert Patterson Memorial Library, 210 N Florence St, Maxton. Call 910-738-4859 for more information.

Summer Ready 2024 — Adventure Begins at Your Library: The Robeson County Public Libray’s Summer Reading program runs from June 10 to July 19. For more information, send email to [email protected]. Carolinas

Carolinas Cutting Horse Association: The competition starts at 9 a.m. June 15 and 8 a.m. June 16 at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center. Visit https://www.carolinascutting.com/ for more information. The event continues each day until the last entries ride.

NC Veteran Stand Down: The Lumbee Tribe of NC Veteran Stand Down event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 15 at the Boys and Girls Club, 120 Youth Dr. in Pembroke. Available Resources include the following: Health Screenings, Dental Assistance, Mental Health Services, Employment Assistance, Housing/Shelter Assistance, Peer Support, Veterans’ Benefits Assistance, Gear Distribution, Training Opportunities, Haircuts, Crisis and Recovery Services. Meals will be provided by Blue Cross of North Carolina. Visit www.abccm-vsc.org or call 855-962-8387 for more information.

Graduations: High schools in Robeson County have listed their graduation dates as follows:

Fairmont High School, 9 a.m. June 14 at Fairmont High School.

Lumberton High School, 9 a.m. June 14 at Lumberton High School

Purnell Swett High School, 9 a.m., June 14 at Purnell Swett High School

Red Springs High School, 9 a.m. on June 14 at Red Springs High School

St. Pauls High School, 9 a.m. on June 14 at UNC-Pembroke

Planetarium – Mars: The Robeson Planetarium and Science Center is presenting a program on Mars. The program is free to the public and reservations are required. The “Mars” program is at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 18Please call 910-671-6000, ext. 3362, to make reservations. All programs are at the Hargrave Complex Campus 100 Hargrave St., Lumberton.

Alive After 5: The Pink Slips Band is back on the plaza at 6 p.m. June 20. Bring your favorite comfy lawn chair, sit back and relax in downtown Lumberton.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs 6:30-9:30 p.m. on July 5 at The Barn at Risen Farms for jamming the night away. This event occurs the first Friday night of each month. Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms tonight for jamming the night away. There might be a dance or two!? This event occurs the first Friday night of each month.

ONGOING

Game Night – 219 Elm: Join the fun 6-9 p.m. each Tuesday Night at 219 Elm St. , Lumberton for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your own games, or select from the collection available in house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing.

Open Mic Night at 219 Elm: Each Thursday, Legal Grounds Coffee Shop at 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster, in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Send your community Calendar items to Executive Editor David Kennard by email at [email protected].