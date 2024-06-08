This time of year, we can find many great options at our local farmers markets where fresh produce, eggs and sometimes local meats are sold.

Our local Farmers Market is located at the corner of 3rd and Water streets in downtown Lumberton and is open 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

According to MyPlate, eating a diet rich in vegetables and fruits as part of an overall healthy diet may reduce the risk for heart disease, including heart attack and stroke.

In the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program, we teach the youth here in Robeson County the benefits of vegetables and share recipes they can make at home with their families

You can get creative when cooking your vegetables. You can grill them, roast them or steam them. Make sure all vegetables are clean before cooking; just a quick scrub will do the trick. Below are steps to each of the creative ways you can make your vegetables a star of the dish

Grilling:

Clean and prepare vegetables.

During grilling, brush both sides of the vegetables with oil and seasonings or a marinade of your choice.

Grill vegetables, turning once, for the indicated grilling time. Brush vegetables with additional oil and seasonings or marinade during grilling to ensure they stay moist and flavorful.

Roast:

Select one or more of the combination of vegetables.

Cut vegetables the same size so they cook evenly.

Toss with 1 tablespoon of olive oil or canola oil, and 2-3 teaspoons of one of a combination of spices.

Place on a nonstick cooking pan (or pan lined with foil for easier clean-up) and roast at 425 degrees for 25-40 minutes. Give the vegetables a little space between each piece.

Halfway through the cooking time, stir the vegetables to ensure even cooking.

Enjoy!

Steam:

Choose ½ -1 cup of vegetables per person

Thoroughly rinse the vegetables. Trim and cut vegetables the same size so they cook evenly.

In a large pot, bring an inch or two of water to a boil over high heat.

Place the vegetables in a steamer basket. Add additional water to the pot if necessary to prevent the water from boiling dry.

Steam vegetables according to the cooking time in a chart and only until they are done; time will vary depending on the size and quantity of vegetables.

Remove vegetables from heat when they are still slightly crisp. Add approximately one-half teaspoon of selected seasonings to the vegetables, according to taste.

Recipe

Need a boost for roasting and grilling your vegetables? Here is a great marinade we use in EFNEP:

Olive Oil – Lemon Marinade

Ingredients

⅓ cup olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon, or 3 tablespoons of bottled lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon thyme or thyme, if available

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a small container.

When brushing on vegetables, swirl the mixture around with the brush often to keep the ingredients combined.

For more information, contact Joanna Rogers, Extension Youth EFNEP Assistant, at 910-671-3276, by Email at [email protected], or visit our website at http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.