LUMBERTON — The Summer Meals Program for the Public Schools of Robeson County begins on June 17.

Services provide children ages 1-18 with meals this summer. Adults can pay for meals at an a la carte rate. The program will end on Aug. 1.

The Summer Meals Program will take place Mondays through Fridays in June. In July, services will take place Mondays through Thursdays until the program ends on Aug. 1.

Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at schools designated as feeding sites. Please note that summer meal services and meal pickup will be paused on the week of July 2-5 as PSRC observes the Independence Day holiday.

Summer Meals Program Sites

Fairmont High

Long Branch Elementary

Lumberton Junior High

Lumberton High

Magnolia Elementary

Oxendine Elementary

Pembroke Elementary

Pembroke Middle

Peterson Elementary

Purnell Swett High

Red Springs High

Red Springs Middle

Rosenwald Elementary

Rowland-Norment Elementary

Southside-Ashpole Elementary

St. Pauls Elementary

St. Pauls High

Townsend Elementary

Union Elementary

W.H. Knuckles Elementary

One-Day Meal Package Pickup

PSRC is also offering an option for weekly meal boxes to be picked up on Thursdays from June 20 to Aug. 1.

Meal pickup will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays starting June 20 and ending on Aug. 1.

The following sites will operate as PSRC Child Nutrition Services Summer Food Service Program Meal Package Pickup Sites:

L. Gilbert Carroll Middle (June 17 to Aug. 1)

Fairmont Middle (June 17 to Aug. 1)

Pembroke Elementary (July 1 to Aug. 1)

Rex-Rennert Elementary (June 17 to Aug. 1)

Townsend Elementary (July 1 to Aug. 1)

St. Pauls Middle (June 17 to Aug. 1)

Visit robeson.k12.nc.us to sign up for One-Day Meal Package Pickup.