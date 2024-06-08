PEMBROKE—A protest hearing regarding the 2023 mayoral election results has been scheduled for June 25.

In November, Pembroke Mayor Gregory Cummings, the incumbent candidate, lost a close election to his long-time opponent, Allen Dial, who has run against Cummings every year since 2015. Just 19 votes decided the election.

According to the NC Board of Elections, Dial received 197 votes to Cummings’ 178 votes — and two write-in votes for Minnie Mouse.

However, Cummings filed a challenge to the results, claiming 11 of the votes had not come from Pembroke residents, but he was unable to provide sufficient evidence for his claims, resulting in the challenge being thrown out.

He followed this by filing a protest against the results of the State Board Of Elections on Nov. 22, 2023. In this protest, he outlined 16 votes that he alleged came from outside of Pembroke.

Tina Bledsoe, director of the Robeson County Board of Elections, told the Robesonian at the time that “He didn’t have a substantial amount (of challenged votes) to overcome the election.”

The Board of Elections chose to dismiss Cumming’s protest on Jan. 8.

Cummings then filed an appeal to the Superior Court of Wake County on Jan. 18, which will be heard due to a history of voter reliability in Pembroke.

According to the Heritage Foundation, Dial beat Cummings in the 2015 mayoral race. However, voting irregularities and possible fraud caused a re-do in March of the following year, though four ballots had to be discarded. Cummings ultimately won the election and remained mayor.

In a January story by the BorderBelt Independent, the online only media company stated that Cummings did not respond to the a request for comments at the time.

The June 25 hearing is schedule to take place in the Robeson County Board Of Elections boardroom at 800 N. Walnut St, Lumberton.

