LUMBERTON — An announcement Friday evening on the Robeson County Sheriff’s Facebook page congratulated Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Damien McLean on his graduation from the NC Sheriffs’ Association’s Chief Deputies’ Leadership Institute.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins and other sheriffs from across the state attended the graduation ceremony Friday in Durham.

“A lot of hard work, dedication, and determination was involved in achieving this goal,” Wilkins said. “This was the first ever Chief Deputy Leadership Institute held in North Carolina. Chief Deputy McLean may hold a master’s in Criminal Justice, but learning never ends. He has done a phenomenal job serving the people of Robeson County.”