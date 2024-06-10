MAXTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the drowning of a 22-month-old toddler.

On Friday, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 600 block of Bullard Road, Maxton, in reference to an unresponsive toddler who was pulled from a pool.

Khayson Brown was transported to Scotland Medical Center and was pronounced deceased from his injuries.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.