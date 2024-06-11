FAIRMONT — Fairmont High School with the school district’s partnership with Robeson Community College hosted a successful pilot program this year to give students the opportunity to take face-to-face college courses on the school’s campus.

The school piloted the initiative that welcomed instructors from RCC on campus to teach college-level Math 171 and 172 and English 111 and 112 courses in a classroom setting to students. The school like other high schools in the school district does allow and encourage students to take Career and College Promise Courses through RCC to gain college credits. Some CCP courses are on campus at RCC while others are offered online.

But, the face-to-face instruction offered at the school level is a game-changer, according to FHS Principal Dr. Anthony Barton.

“The relationship was built because the instructor was here on campus delivering face-to-face instruction,” Barton said.

Barton said grades showed improvement in the fall when compared to the previous year of students taking solely online CCP courses.

“Next year we are going to continue that instruction here at Fairmont High School,” Barton said.

The plan is for St. Pauls High School to also welcome RCC instructors on campus to deliver instruction for the college-level courses.

As he reflected on the school year, FHS Principal Dr. Anthony Barton said there were many student successes to note.

Students in the school’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Club will be attending the national FCCLA conference in Seattle this summer to show off their skills in categories of event planning, traveling and tourism as they compete on the national level.

“I’m very proud of them,” Barton said. “This is a group that has really honed their skills through the expertise of their teacher.”

Barton said watching students from the school’s FCCLA Club serve food at the school district’s recognition dinner recently was a proud moment for him and a display of skills students learned that are necessary in hospitality and food service.

“I’m very proud of the work that they’re doing and how they will represent us in Seattle,” Barton said.

Barton also mentioned that students excelled in sports this year.

The school’s men’s and women’s basketball teams advanced to the state playoffs this year, he said. Both basketball teams were SAC 6 Conference Regular Season Co-Champions. The women’s basketball team took home first place at the SAC 6 Conference Tournament Championship.

“This is the first time in Fairmont history that both teams won the Robeson County Shootout at the same time,” Barton said.

The school’s cross country team finished as conference champions and the women’s tennis team finished as SAC 6 Conference Champions, Barton said.

“They really are representing us not just in their respective sports but in the classroom as well,” Barton said. “These students are showing grit in athletics and academics which really speaks to the diligence of our students here at FHS.”

The principal’s goals for the new school year include continuing to improve student achievement and the graduation rate, providing sound educational experiences for all learners and continuing to cultivate a positive culture for staff members, he said.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at [email protected].