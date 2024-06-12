LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Scam Alert in regard to multiple reports of scam phone calls made to residents throughout the county.

“The caller identifies themselves as a deputy with the sheriff’s office and explains they have a warrant on the person for missing jury duty, missing court, or other reason,” according toe Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “They mention a couple of other things relative to our county trying to make it seem they are really a deputy. They also will discuss how to avoid arrest and making a payment to do so.”

Wilkins’ said his advice: “HANG UP. Don’t fall victim to this scam or any scam asking for you to provide a payment or seek out a card at a local store to send a payment.”