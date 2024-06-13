Gary Strickland of WoodmanLife, right, presents a new American flag to Terry Jackson, director of the COMtech Campus with Robeson Community College.

LUMBERTON – Just in time for Flag Day, Robeson Community College has received a generous donation from WoodmanLife – An American Flag. The flag will be flown at the COMtech site, which is located at 124 Livermore Drive in Pembroke.

“Gary Strickland from WoodmanLife donated the American Flag to be flown at COMtech,” stated Terry Jackson, the director of the campus. “Our students will be able to see the flag as they come and go from classes each day, as it will fly right by the main entrance.”

“We thank WoodmanLife for this gift, it’s going to look great flying high over our campus for all to see,” Jackson said. “It is the perfect complement to our building and makes our building even more beautiful than it was before.”

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at [email protected].