FAIRMONT 一 The Board of Commissioners held a follow-up budget workshop meeting on June 11.

The meeting revisited topics of concern from the June 4 workshop, including street repairs and the estimated general fund amount needed to balance the budget. No tax rates are proposed to change.

Cost of Living

The cost of living salary increase is proposed to remain at 2.5%. Town Manager Jerome Chestnut said he looked into the potential to raise it but could not find a financially viable way to enact it at the current moment. He plans to revisit the topic in December.

General Fund Balance

The estimated amount of funds to be pulled from the General Fund is the same. Chestnut said that he does not expect to use the entire $144k that’s been budgeted, but it is there to ensure that all of the budget’s goals can be met.

Waste Management

The current waste management contract expires at the end of the month. Chestnut said Bids for a new company to take over will open at the end of the week.

The board considered implementing a town-operated leaf and limb removal service. However, Chestnut said the cost requirement would be approximately $337k, not including staffing costs. He proposed that the new contract should include limb and leaf removal, and a town-operated service should be revisited in the future when other priorities have been addressed.

The budget can accommodate a potential 15% rise in waste management costs.

Renovations

The old town hall and library need renovation. Chestnut said that in the July meeting, more discussion will take place about what to do with the old buildings. The board is considering selling the properties or renting them out long-term.

Chestnut said that he needs to have more conversations with the board members and other town officials to determine the best way to proceed regarding these properties.

New Town Hall

Chestnut said that the Board of Commissioners had voted for the location of Fairmont’s new town hall to be on land the town already owns. This decision will save $300k-400k in costs, allowing for more investment into the area rather than paying land costs.

Mayor Charles Kemp said the $3.5 million grant Fairmont has received for the construction of a new town hall has language in it that will allow funding for staff and other projects. He said he plans to use a portion of the grant money to build a youth center on the property.

Other Concerns

Chestnut said Fairmont is interested in building a homeless shelter, but it remains a long-term goal for now. He is looking for the best way to build and run one, so the topic will be revisited in the future.

Industrial complexes will start to be pushed toward existing water and sewer lines, and they will no longer be allowed to use independent systems. Chestnut said industries would have to either connect directly to Fairmont water and sewage lines or connect their independent lines to Fairmont’s.

Chestnut said the police camera system has resulted in a reduction in the crime rate, so the town may install 3-5 new cameras to continue the program.

Kemp and Chestnut both said that they want to develop the empty lots in Fairmont and will make it a priority over the next 12 months.

The public hearing for the town budget will be held at 6 p.m. on June 18 in the Fairmont Heritage Center. Citizens interested in commenting on the proposed budget are encouraged to attend.

