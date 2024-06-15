Meet Cleopatra, a female Siamese mix born in 2014. She was surrendered with her sister, Aslynn, by a family member as their owner unexpectedly died. Cleo is a very sweet kitty who has a bit more cattitude than her sister, so she tends to ask for cuddles and gives love bites in return. She would be suited in a quiet and understanding home with no small children and parents who have good cat experience. She is not good with dogs. She is in a bonded pair with her sister, Aslynn and we would prefer them to go together​. She is heartworm negative and is up to date on her vaccinations. Her adoption Fee is $50 ($30 if adopted with her sister, Aslynn). You can visit her at the Robeson County Humane Society & Friends for Life Shelter, 3180 W. 5th St. in Lumberton. For more informatiopn call 910-738-8282.