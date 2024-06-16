LUMBERTON — Robeson County Retired School Personnel held its Annual Spring Luncheon on May 21 at Greenville Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Lumberton.

The keynote speaker was Lena Murrill-Chapman, vice president of North Carolina School Personnel. Her topic was “Making a New Trail.”

Entertainment was provided by Deborah Lindsay and Hazel Sumner. Deceased retirees were remembered by lighting of a candle by love ones. Dr.

Charlotte Williams presented RCRSP “Volunteer of the Year Award” to Dr. Sally Jones, president of RCRSP.

Newly elected officers for 2024-2025 are as follows: President: Nelia Crain, Vice President: Kathy Dae Locklear, Secretary: Nan Parnell, Assistant Secretary: Henrietta Graham, and Treasurer; Elaine Chavis.