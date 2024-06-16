Charlotte Williams presents the “Volunteer of the Year Award” to Dr. Sally Jones, president of Robeson County Retired School Persennel. Photo contributed by RCRSP

Charlotte Williams presents the “Volunteer of the Year Award” to Dr. Sally Jones, president of Robeson County Retired School Persennel.

Photo contributed by RCRSP

LUMBERTON — Robeson County Retired School Personnel held its Annual Spring Luncheon on May 21 at Greenville Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Lumberton.

The keynote speaker was Lena Murrill-Chapman, vice president of North Carolina School Personnel. Her topic was “Making a New Trail.”

Entertainment was provided by Deborah Lindsay and Hazel Sumner. Deceased retirees were remembered by lighting of a candle by love ones. Dr.

Charlotte Williams presented RCRSP “Volunteer of the Year Award” to Dr. Sally Jones, president of RCRSP.

Newly elected officers for 2024-2025 are as follows: President: Nelia Crain, Vice President: Kathy Dae Locklear, Secretary: Nan Parnell, Assistant Secretary: Henrietta Graham, and Treasurer; Elaine Chavis.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR