MAXTON — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the a drowning death that occurred last night in Maxton, NC.

On Thursday, June 13, 2014 at approximately 9:22 pm, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 944 Hwy 501 Maxton, NC in reference to a missing fisherman. During the investigation, the body of Jarrett Allen Oxendine, 26, of Maxton was discovered.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.