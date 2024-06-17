Today, employers across the state join Governor Roy Cooper in encouraging investments in quality child care to help businesses recruit and retain talent and develop a thriving economy across the state.

“North Carolina is the best state in the country to do business because of our skilled and talented workforce,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Quality child care with early childhood education is essential to making sure children thrive, parents can work and employers can hire those parents for their workforce.”

Lack of access to child care is a significant economic barrier for workers, businesses, and communities nationwide. A 2023 report on the impact of lack of infant-toddler child care found that child care challenges cost employers $23 billion annually in lost productivity, which in turn costs communities $21 billion annually in federal, state, and local tax revenue that supports critical infrastructure and public services.

Child care access presents a significant workforce and economic development challenge in North Carolina. A recent statewide survey showed that nearly a third of North Carolina child care centers are at risk of closing their doors when Child Care Stabilization Grants made possible by federal funding end later this month. Without additional investment, survey results show that North Carolina’s child care centers will lose quality teachers, have difficulty hiring, and will have to raise fees on parents.

