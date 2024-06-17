PEMBROKE — An American Indian tribe linked to settlements in southeastern North Carolina soon will be recognized with a North Carolina Highway Historical Marker.

The marker commemorating the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina will be dedicated at 3 p.m. July 1 during a ceremony at the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina Headquarters, 6984 NC 711 West, Pembroke.

The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is one of the largest American Indian tribes east of the Mississippi River. Located in southeastern North Carolina, along the Lumber River, tribal territory includes Robeson, Hoke, Scotland and Cumberland counties. The majority of tribal members reside in Robeson County. Significant Lumbee communities also thrive in Baltimore, Maryland, and Detroit, Michigan.

The Lumbee are survivors of tribal nations from Algonquian, Iroquoian and Siouan language families. For thousands of years, the ancestors of the Lumbee belonged to the lands from present-day lower Virginia to upper South Carolina. Post-contact, a variety of factors compelled Lumbee ancestors to converge within the protection of the lands along the Lumber River.

