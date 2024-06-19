LEGISLATORS’ CORNER

This past week, House Republicans passed legislation to provide for our national defense.

Additionally, I had the privilege of joining the International Fresh Produce Association to discuss the best ways they can advocate for specialty crop producers on Capitol Hill. (Specialty crops include sweetpotatoes, blueberries, watermelons, and more.)

I also met with the NC Home Builders and discussed all the government interference that is driving up the cost of housing in North Carolina. Keep reading to learn more.

THIS PAST WEEK IN DC

Boosting Troop Pay and Strengthening Our Military

This past week, with my strong support, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Fiscal Year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (also referred to as the NDAA) to responsibly provide for our Department of Defense, support military families, and provide our servicemembers with the resources needed to keep our nation safe.

This NDAA fulfills the obligation of Congress to support our servicemembers and their families, restores focus on our war-fighting capabilities, and better ensures our military is prepared to defend our nation now and in the future. America faces growing threats at home and abroad, and Congress has a fundamental duty to protect the security of the United States by enhancing our national defense and maximizing our influence abroad to prevent those threats from attacking us here at home.

Passage of this NDAA helps to restore American strength in an increasingly dangerous world while being responsible stewards of taxpayer resources, but this authorization legislation is just part of what is needed. Now, Congress must pass a Defense Appropriations bill to fund these critical operations and support our men and women in uniform. Some highlights of the FY25 NDAA include:

Improving Servicemember Quality of Life:

– Authorizes a 19.5% increase in pay for junior enlisted servicemembers, some of whom are on government food assistance. Enlisted pay has failed to remain competitive with the private sector. Nor has it kept pace with inflation. The bill authorizes a 4.5% pay raise for all other servicemembers.

– Mitigates childcare staffing shortages and eliminates fee assistance wait lists for eligible families seeking off-base childcare.

– Expands access to specialty healthcare providers and authorizes additional mental health providers to be utilized.

Restoring Focus of our Military on Lethality:

-Prohibits funding for the teaching of Critical Race Theory at Department of Defense schools, and guts the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiative with a DEI hiring freeze and pay cap within the Agency.

– Prevents a military Green New Deal by deauthorizing climate change programs and prohibiting the Department of Defense from issuing new climate change or costly greenhouse gas rules.

– Requires all military promotions, accessions, and command decisions to be based on individual merit and demonstrated performance, rather than political affiliation, race, sex, ethnicity, or religion.

Securing America’s Border:

– Fully funds the account supporting the National Guard’s border deployment to better address the border crisis.

– Increases funding for Department of Defense counternarcotic activities and expands the Agency’s ability to assist law enforcement in the interdiction of narcotic traffickers.

Restoring Deterrence:

– Helps to prevent Chinese aggression by strengthening our military and maintaining overmatch capabilities we need to deter the Chinese Communist Party.

– Supports Israel’s right to self-defense.

This expands U.S.-Israel military exercises and fully funds cooperative missile defense programs.

It also increases funding for research and development of emerging technology and anti-tunneling programs with Israel.

– Remains focused on countering threats from state sponsors of terrorism, foreign terror organizations, and other adversaries such as Iran, Russia, and North Korea.

Meeting with North Carolina Homebuilders

At a minimum, the costs associated with meeting miscellaneous rules and regulations account for 33% of the overall cost of a home. Because of this and many other factors, communities in NC-07 (like many others) are facing an affordable housing crisis. I talked to NC home builders this week during their visit to Washington to find ways we can work together to reduce burdensome regulations, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and inflation — all of which are contributing to the affordable housing crisis.

Advocating for Policies to Help U.S. Specialty Crop Growers

This week, I joined my fellow cochairs of the bipartisan Specialty Crops Caucus to address how Congress can support our specialty crop producers. We discussed the many challenges of production agriculture, including labor shortages that are hampering production and its inflationary effect driving up food prices.

North Carolina produces more than ninety different commodities, providing fresh produce and ornamentals to consumers around the world. The unique challenges faced by the specialty crop industry deserve to be heard when debating farm policy in Congress, and the Specialty Crops Caucus will continue working to enhance this industry’s voice to better ensure these issues are properly addressed.

Honoring Old Glory

Flag Day commemorates June 14, 1777, when the Continental Congress approved the design of a national flag: “Resolved, That the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.” President Woodrow Wilson issued a 1916 proclamation establishing a national Flag Day on June 14 and in 1949, President Harry S. Truman signed the formal observance into law.

We are privileged to live in the greatest nation ever known to mankind. Let’s ensure our flag will always represent freedom, opportunity, and those heroes who bravely defend it.

This Week’s Good News Story

For this week’s good news story, I’m highlighting the Southport Rotary Club who recently hosted a special recognition luncheon to celebrate the Brunswick County Eagle Scouts.

According to the State Port Pilot, “The Southport Rotary Club hosted a special recognition luncheon for the Brunswick County Eagle Scouts on May 29 at the Southport Hampton Inn and Suites. The Eagle Scouts were accompanied by their families and awarded Certificates of Achievements for their accomplishment.”

From the moment these individuals entered the Scouts, they have represented a legacy of service and leadership that has contributed to the moral fiber of our nation since 1910.

The knowledge, life lessons learned, and the good character they develop now will enable them to be highly successful in any future endeavor or occupation chosen. Please join me in congratulating these distinguished Scouts in Brunswick County for this outstanding accomplishment.

David Rouzer represents North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. His district stretches from the coastline of Southeastern North Carolina west to the small-town, agricultural communities around Lumberton and Fayetteville. Elected to the United States Congress in 2014, Rouzer is serving his fifth term in the U.S. House of Representatives.