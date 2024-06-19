LUMBERTON — PSRC Board of Education members approved two new principal appointments for the 2024-2025 school year during the regular board meeting on June 11, 2024.

Matthew Locklear will serve as principal at Pembroke Middle School for the 2024-2025 school year. Locklear served most recently as principal at the Learning Acceleration Program/ Robeson Alternative School for the 2023-2024 school year.

“I just want to say thank you for this opportunity,” Locklear said. “I look forward to returning to the school where I started my teaching career.”

During his tenure with the Public Schools of Robeson County, he has served as an educator at Pembroke Middle School, and as assistant principal at Lumberton Senior High School, Pembroke Middle School and Purnell Swett High School before his time as principal at LAP/RAS.

Locklear earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science and Mathematics and Master of Arts Degree in Middle-Grade Education with concentrations in Mathematics and School Administration from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

“My goals for the school year are to work collaboratively with school staff, educators, parents and community members to support student learning and promote an atmosphere of academic excellence,” Locklear said.

“I look forward to my work as an instructional leader at Pembroke Middle School and I want school stakeholders to know how important they are in this work,” he added.

John David Collins will take on the principal role at the Learning Acceleration Program/ Robeson Alternative School in the 2024-2025 school year. Collins served most recently as assistant principal at Shining Stars Preschool in Pembroke.

“I look forward to taking the next step in administration to the principal level,” Collins said. “I am excited that the school system that educated me is where I will serve as an educator.”

Collins has also served in various roles throughout his time in PSRC.

Collins has served as a Physical Education and Health teacher, coach and athletic director at Fairgrove Middle School, and as a Physical Education teacher at Orrum Middle School before his time as assistant principal at Shining Stars in Pembroke. Collins also has experience serving as an assistant principal with Bladen County Schools.

Collins graduated from Orrum High School in 1990. He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Physical Education and Health and a Master’s Degree in School Administration from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

“Matt has done a great job with the LAP Program,” Collins said. “I’m looking forward to getting to know the staff, understanding their roles and finding ways to support their efforts.”

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at [email protected].