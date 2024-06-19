Harmony LeShay Brooks, holding a certificate, was honored at a recent PSRC Board of Education meeting for her selection as an NC Teaching Fellow. Also pictured are Purnell Swett High School Principal Clyde Leviner, to her right, PSRC Board Members and PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson (far left).

Cailey L. Hunt, holding a certificate, stands at a recent PSRC Board of Education meeting during her recognition as a Gates Scholar. Also pictured are Purnell Swett High School Principal Clyde Leviner, to her right, PSRC Board Members and PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson (far left).

MAXTON — Purnell Swett High School Principal Clyde Leviner shared that his school has had much to celebrate this year.

Multipurpose Classrooms Project

The school’s multipurpose classrooms project is slated to be completed by October. The facility will include classroom spaces for Physical Education classes.

“That’s a big win for us,” Leviner said.

The school currently uses its gym spaces to accommodate students in Physical Education classes, he said.

Gates Scholar and NC Teaching Fellow recipient

This year, the school also celebrated student Cailey L. Hunt’s recognition as a Gates Scholar and Harmony LeShay Brooks’ selection as an NC Teaching Fellow.

The Gates Scholarship and the NC Teaching Fellows Program can help students as they embark on a path to higher education after high school and plan for their future careers, Leviner said.

Instructional Leadership Team

In addition, the school’s Instructional Leadership Team, consisting of assistant principals and the school’s academic coach, has shown much promise this year, Leviner said.

“They’re just very curriculum-minded individuals who use data to drive instruction to improve student performance,” Leviner added.

Educational Partners International teachers

Teachers who work at the school through the Educational Partners International Program have been valuable members of the school’s team and demonstrate a strong work ethic and commitment to student success, the principal said.

“They’ve been a blessing to have,” Leviner said. “They have been able to come on board and follow the lead of our instructional team.”

Goals for next school year

Principal Leviner plans to maintain a sharp focus on continuous school improvement in the new academic year.

“We always strive to improve,” the principal said.

“Over the summer we are going to be looking at data from middle schools to prepare for the upcoming 9th grade class so that we can strategically place students and teachers in the right areas to fill educational needs and drive positive student outcomes,” he said.

Leviner said he also looks forward to welcoming fresh faces of students and staff members. The school said farewell this year to multiple retirees but will welcome new teachers in the 2024-2025 academic year.

“We are looking forward to another year of preparing our students to be ready for college, work and life,” he said.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at [email protected].