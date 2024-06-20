Media Release

ROWLAND — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Investigators have arrested a suspect in relation to a recent road rage shooting.

On Saturday, June 15, 2024 at approximately 10:43 pm, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1358 Cabinet Shop Rd., Rowland, NC in reference to an individual shot. Elvis Harley, 26, of Laurinburg was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg upon the arrival of the Deputies.

At the time of the shooting, a Deputy was patrolling the area and apprehended the suspect during a traffic stop near the intersection of Recreation Center Rd., and Deep Branch Rd., Maxton.

Jacob Manuel Hardin, 18, of Red Springs was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Hardin is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without a bond.

The victim was transported to an undisclosed medical center for treatment and has since been released.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

