FAIRMONT一The Fairmont Board of Commissioners held a public hearing on the 2024-2025 annual budget and held a public viewing for proposed changes to the downtown area on June 18.

Designing Downtown

The Town of Fairmont plans to level the street to the curb downtown and redesign the sidewalks to be more accessible. The town has several different ideas it has proposed to the public, most of which include parallel parking markers for streetside parking.

The public was welcome to view the plans and comment on what they wanted to see for the town’s redevelopment 4-6 p.m.

Volunteers

The town meeting began at 6 p.m. and began with recognizing the volunteers who routinely assist with Fairmont’s senior bingo nights, providing food and refreshments.

Mayor Charles Kemp gave each individual a certificate of recognition: Ann Hughes, Gertrude Conner, Maxie Pittman, Bobby Faulk and Andrea Hughes.

Budget

The public hearing allowed residents to comment on the budget if they so desired. No residents attendees spoke during this time.

Commissioner Heather Seibles presented a petition to include a $2500 allowance in the 2024-2025 budget for the town to hold a Juneteenth celebration.

Town Manager Jerome Chestnut said that the budget would fit Seibles’ request, and the board passed a motion to allow the Juneteenth fund.

Commissioner Seibles said that any local business owners who want to participate in the Juneteenth committee she’s forming should contact her or Town Manager Chestnut.

Tax Rate

Both the property and water/sewage tax will remain the same. Mayor Kemp said that what people pay may increase as a result of the revaluation of the town’s properties, but he does not plan to change the rates.

EPA Grant

Mayor Kemp said Fairmont is one of four towns statewide and 32 nationally to receive the EPA grant. The $500k grant will be used to survey all potential properties in Fairmont with environmental issues and create long-term action plans to clean up the properties.

Town Manager Chestnut recommended awarding the contract to Terracon Consultants, Inc., based on the June 17 bid results.

The town of Fairmont will be able to request cleanup funds in one year.

The 2024-2025 Fiscal Year Agenda will be adopted on July 1. Mayor Kemp said that the town has applied for over $60 million in grants and is waiting for more information on their status.

The Town of Fairmont will conduct its next regular board meeting on July 16.

