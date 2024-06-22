LUMBERTON — A Lumberton Junior High School educator has been selected as a finalist for the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching 2024 Burroughs Wellcome Fund NC Career and Technical Education (CTE) Teacher of the Year Award.

Phyllis King, who is a Career and Technical Education teacher at the school, is one of 24 finalists for the prestigious award given to an exceptional CTE educator for their dedication and excellence as an educator.

“I am honored to be named among so many great teachers across North Carolina as a finalist for the NCCAT 2024 Burroughs Wellcome Fund NC Career and Technical Education (CTE) Teacher of the Year,” King said. PSRC Superintendent. Dr. Freddie Williamson also issued a statement congratulating King on her selection as a finalist for the award.

“Ms. King has a track record of getting her students to think collaboratively and critically to create innovative solutions to world problems. She is an advocate for student success and she has shown that she is dedicated to the success of every student in her classroom,” Dr. Williamson said. “We are proud of her work and I would like to personally congratulate her for her recognition as a finalist for the NCCAT 2024 Burroughs Wellcome Fund NC CTE Teacher of the Year Award,” he said. One outstanding educator will be named the NCCAT 2024 Burroughs Wellcome Fund NC Career and Technical Education Teacher of the Year at an award ceremony scheduled for October 3, 2024, at the John W. Bardo Fine and Performing Arts Center on the campus of Western Carolina University. This event celebrates the significant contributions of CTE teachers who are preparing students for success in their future careers and academic endeavors.

The finalists, representing diverse regions and disciplines across North Carolina, will participate in a week of professional development at the NCCAT campus in Cullowhee from September 30 to October 4. This immersive experience aims to further enhance their teaching skills and provide them with new tools to continue making a profound impact in their classrooms like participants experience each week with NCCAT.

“We are pleased to recognize these exceptional educators who are at the forefront of Career and Technical Education in North Carolina,” said NCCAT Executive Director Dr. M. Brock Womble. “Their commitment to fostering student success through innovative teaching practices is truly inspiring. We look forward to celebrating their achievements and contributions to education.”

For a full list of finalists, visit www.nccat.org.