LUMBERTON — Lumberton High School Pirates navigated uncharted waters in the 2023-2024 school year which led to the discovery of treasure in their achievements and successes.

LHS Signing Day

During the 2023-2024 school year, Lumberton High School held a unique ceremony to honor seniors.

Lumberton High School seniors participated in Signing Day at the school, but the ceremony was not held for students to commit to playing sports at a college or university. Instead, students declared their intent to attend a college, university or military branch of service at the ceremony.

“So often, we only recognize athletes for signing day, so LHS had a signing day for high school seniors who had been accepted to a university, community college or a branch of service,” said LHS Principal Larry Brooks.

Students enjoyed a ceremony and refreshments following the event. After the ceremony, students were separated into groups by university or branches of military service to network and get to know others attending the same institutions postgraduation.

“They enjoyed it,” Brooks said.

Scholarship funds

Lumberton High School also celebrated multiple student successes in the 2023-2024 school year. In fact, LHS seniors received a total of more than $2 million in scholarship money this school year.

2024 UNC Pembroke-Brody School of Medicine Early Assurance Scholar

LHS student Braydann Revels was selected as a 2024 UNC Pembroke-Brody School of Medicine Early Assurance Scholar.

“The Early Assurance Program is a partnership between ECU Brody School of Medicine (BSOM) and UNC Pembroke. Two of the 80 seats in the entering BSOM class are reserved four years in advance for outstanding students interested in attending UNCP for their undergraduate work.

In recognition of the honor of being selected as an Early Assurance student at BSOM, UNCP will provide a four-year merit scholarship for the two students selected. This scholarship will assist the student in covering expenses, including tuition, books, room and board,” according to UNC-Pembroke’s website.

U.S. Presidential Scholars Program semifinalist

Additionally, Chloe Hammonds, a 12th-grader at Lumberton High School, was one of 625 semifinalists for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. She also was selected to serve as a 2022-2023 SSAC Junior Member for the Region 4 Sandhills area on the state Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council.

Lumberton FFA

The school’s FFA chapter is among the top three chapters in North Carolina for the third consecutive year and has earned a Gold Star rating for the second year in a row. Results will be announced about where the chapter places in the top three during the 2024 State Convention June 25-27, 2024.

During the school year, the Lumberton FFA Chapter was also a National Finalist for the Premier Chapter Award (for the second year in a row) for the Strengthening Agriculture Division in the National Chapter Award Program.

Lumberton FFA received a 3-star rating for the National Chapter Award at the 96th National FFA Convention and Expo. The National Chapter Award Program is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization.

Goals for the new year

Principal Brooks said goals for the next school year include increasing the number of students who complete the FAFSA and enroll in Career and College Promise courses and Advanced Placement courses at the school.

He also released a statement for graduates celebrated at the school’s commencement ceremony on June 14.

“It’s been a pleasure serving the school as principal and I want all of our graduates to know that we wish them all the best in their future endeavors,” Brooks said. “We also want them to know that we are here for them and that they will always be a part of our school family, no matter where their journey takes them.”

