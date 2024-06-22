Lumbee Tribe Chairman John Lowery and Catawba Nation Chief Brian Harris shake hands Thursday after signing a Government-to-Government Principles of Agreement. The document acts like a modern-day treaty between the two tribal nations.

Chief Brian Harris and Chairman John Lowery sign an alliance treaty at the Lumbee Cultural Center on Thursday.

PEMBROKE一 The Lumbee and Catawba tribes held a signing ceremony for an alliance treaty at the Lumbee Cultural Center on Thursday.

The Catawba Nation and the Lumbee Tribe have had a friendly relationship for hundreds of years, with families regularly drifting between tribes.

According to the Lumbee Tribe press release, the official document is called the “Government-to-Government Principles of Agreement” and will be the first of its kind. It declares the two nations’ dedication to supporting one another while respecting each other’s sovereignty.

The Catawba Nation was federally recognized in 1993 after the initial revocation of their status in 1959. The Lumbee Tribe was recognized in 1956 but did not receive benefits.

The signing ceremony began with a fire ceremony conducted by tribe officials. Chief Brian Harris of the Catawba Tribe and Chairman John Lowery of the Lumbee Tribe were each gifted a beaded eagle tail feather, representing their role in uplifting the tribes.

Catawba Chief Brian Harris said the agreement represents a milestone in the shared history between tribes, calling it a testament to a commitment to mutual respect and cooperation.

“This agreement is a symbol of our efforts to move beyond the mistakes of the past,” said Harris, “and forge a new partnership based on trust, respect, and collaboration.”

Chairman John Lowery said he had been looking to strengthen the two tribe’s relationship since taking the Chairman role in 2022. “It was important for me to grab ahold of you all,” he said, “and for us to walk together.”

Lowery said that Harris proposed the idea of a modern-day peace treaty in the early months of 2024, which he was eager to put into place. The document underwent a series of revisions until the final draft was agreed upon.

Lowery, Harris, and tribe officials from both nations signed the treaty. Two copies were signed so each tribe could have an original contract.

Afterward, there was a ceremonial exchange of gifts. Among the gifts was a quilt made by a Lumbee elder and a chief head vase from the Catawba Tribe.

The ceremony concluded with an honor song from the Catawba Men’s Drum Group and a celebratory friendship dance.

