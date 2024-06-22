Red Springs man arrested

in road rage incident

ROWLAND — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Investigators have arrested a suspect in relation to a recent road rage shooting.

On Saturday, June 15, 2024 at approximately 10:43 pm, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1358 Cabinet Shop Road., Rowland, in reference to an individual shot. Elvis Harley, 26, of Laurinburg was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg upon the arrival of the Deputies.

At the time of the shooting, a Deputy was patrolling the area and apprehended the suspect during a traffic stop near the intersection of Recreation Center Road., and Deep Branch Rd., Maxton.

Jacob Manuel Hardin, 18, of Red Springs was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Hardin is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without a bond.

The victim was transported to an undisclosed medical center for treatment and has since been released.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

Two of three suspects

arrested in shooting

SHANNON — A shooting investigation has led to the arrest of two suspects and a third suspect is being sought by investigators.

On June 12, 2024, at approximately 12:18 a.m., Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 10000 block of Shannon Road., in reference to a shooting injury. A 26-year-old Shannon man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds upon the arrival of the deputies. The man was transported to an a local hospital for treatment and has since been released.

The investigation into the shooting led to Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and SWAT Operators executing a search warrant at 718 Jacquelyn Ave., Shannon on Tuesday. During the search, a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms and U.S. currency was located and seized.

Isaiah Locklear, 29, and Ryan Locklear, 22, both of Shannon, were arrested and charged with felony conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, conspiracy to sell cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to sell methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, conspiracy to sell cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

Isaiah Locklear was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Isaiah Locklear and Ryan Locklear are in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Richard Alexander Hardin, 32, of Red Springs is wanted by investigators for the offenses of felony conspiracy and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about whereabouts of Richard Hardin or the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” according to a stement from the sheriff’s office.”

Small farms provided

with opportunities

ROBESON COUNTY — North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has two opportunities for small farmers across North Carolina.

The first is a virtual focus group held via Zoom on July 19 at 6:30 p.m. addressing issues that farmers in North Carolina face and specialty crop production. Participants must be NC farmers. Registration is required, and attendees will receive a $25 Target gift card for participants.

The second is a $480 stipend to assist small farmers with work on the farm or items purchased to promote value-added or agritourism. This stipend is made available through a grant awarded to researchers at N.C A&T State University from the Tobacco Trust Fund Commission entitled “Small Farmers Value-added Agricultural Opportunities,” and will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.

For more information or to access the grant stipend application, please click the following link: https://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/2024/06/two-opportunities-for-small-farmers-in-nc/ .