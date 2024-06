Media Release

ROWLAND — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating Maleah Smiling (aka MEME), 16, of Rowland.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown eys and dark brown, shoulder length hair.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Maleah is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.