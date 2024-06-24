LUMBERTON – For the eighth year in a row, the Radiography Program at Robeson Community College has achieved a 100% pass rate on the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists’ national examination for certification and registration as medical radiographers.

“We have set the bar high in our radiography program,” said Candice Ward, the program director of the radiography program. “We have achieved a 100% employment rate, which we have had for the last five years, so we are extremely proud of this accomplishment that our students from the Class of 2024 have reached.”

While an eight-year streak of a 100% pass rate is almost unheard of in most health science programs, Ward says the secret to this success starts with the application.

“We have a competitive application process, as well as very high standards for the program,” Ward mentions. “Our ability to maintain our status year after year of achieving the 100% pass rate, makes our program more competitive and we are able to attract students from across the region, getting the best students in the program to make sure they can handle the rigor of Radiography… our standards make it where the students are more valuable employees after they graduate.”

With a competitive edge, the way the program is structured, they are able to offer more individualized attention to its students.

“We are able to offer small class sizes, and the opportunity to interact with students one-on-one makes us different from other programs,” Ward said. “We are a very close-knit group, we get to know our students and we want to see them succeed. We take time for our students after class, if they miss class we make sure they get the material they need to be successful.

“These students become our mission and we want to see them cross the finish line at graduation and we also want to see them pass the examination on their first attempt,” Ward added. “Our students are a reflection of us and their success is our success.”

The radiography curriculum at Robeson Community College prepares graduates to be a radiographer, a skilled health care professional who uses radiation to produce images of the human body. Students can expect to use critical thinking skills to position patients and how to use radiation safely to obtain images to help in the diagnose of patient conditions throughout the body.

The program also made history earlier this year when it graduated the largest class in its history, with 12 students completing the program.

“Twelve may not seem like a huge number but it is a lot when you consider all the time spent individually, with each student performing exam checkoffs,” Ward said. “I know all of students by name, our 2024 graduates were Taylor Council, Taylor Davis, Justin Tyler Fann, Brittany Fonvielle, Haley Gillespie, Meghan Jones, Johná Lewis, Madison McCain, Makenna Parnell, Heather Perritt, Echo Quig, and Allison Stocks…I know that our class of 2024 will go onto do great things. No matter what their plans are individually, they will be assets to the field of radiography.”

Ward admits the program is challenging, but students leave the classroom prepared for the workforce.

“Our graduates at Robeson Community College find employment in hospitals, clinics, physicians’ offices, medical laboratories, government agencies and in industry,” Ward said. “Job outlook is at an all-time high right now. Entry level technologists can expect to earn $22-$26 per hour on just a normal shift, and if they are willing to work nights, weekends, or travel a little way, that pay grade would increase substantially.”

If you’re interested in learning more about the program, please contact Ward at cward@robeson.edu or 910-272-3409, or visit the Radiography website at https://www.robeson.edu/healthsci/rad/

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at chemric@robeson.edu.