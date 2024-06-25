LUMBERTON — A newly released toxicology report in the Mica Miller case reconfirms her cause of death as suicide.

Mica Miller, age 30, died on April 27, 2024, after placing a 911 call to the Robeson County Emergency call center. She was located in the Lumber River State Park and told the 911 responder that she planned to kill herself and wanted to make sure her family found her body.

The recently released toxicology report from the Robeson County Chief Medical Examiner states that there were no drugs or alcohol in her system at the time of her death. The report also states that no autopsy was performed, as no foul play was indicated.

According to the medical examiner’s report of the investigation provided by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), Miller’s death was caused by a gunshot wound to the side of her head, and there was no indication of foul play.

Concerns of the wounds on her hands being marks of self-defense were addressed, with the report stating that the injuries were minimal and likely occurred post-mortem as her body was extracted from Lumber River State Park.

The NCDHHS report also discusses Miller’s known mental health struggles, including an earlier suicide attempt via firearm in 2022 and a subsequent hospitalization for it.

The circumstances around Miller’s death have brought attention to her relationship with her estranged husband, John-Paul “JP” Miller, 45. Mica Miller filed for divorce once on Oct. 9, though the divorce request was dismissed in February. Two days before her death, she filed for divorce a second time.

Mica Miller’s family has openly stated their belief that JP Miller was involved in Mica’s passing. Her sister, Sierra Francis and her brother, Nathaniel Francis, each gave an affidavit to the County of Horry in which they stated their reasons for her family’s accusations.

Sierra Francis’ affidavit alleged that Mica expressed to her that she was fearful she would not make it to the divorce and that her life would be taken from her.

“Mica stated to me on many occasions, ‘If I end up with a bullet in my head, it was not by me, it was JP,’” said Sierra.

The affidavit also alleged that Mica Miller had seen people following her and believed that her husband had hired them to keep track of her location. Sierra Francis states that JP Miller later confirmed this in a later sermon she watched.

Nathaniel Francis’ affidavit stated that Mica Millers forwarded him an email from JP Miller in which he apologized for slashing her tires and damaging her car. Francis stated that the email continued with Miller saying that Mica confiding in or when she “put her family before [him]” angered him and made him want to hurt her.

“In his words, ‘When someone hurts me, I try to hurt them back rather than forgive,’ and ‘instead of me forgiving you… I just attack and try to cause pain,’” Francis stated in the affidavit. He also stated that Mica had expressed a fear of John-Paul and a desire to escape.

Investigators have confirmed that JP Miller had spent the night of April 26-27 in Charleston, SC, at a sporting event and was seen driving the Highway 17 Bypass in Horry County at 2:22 p.m., approximately 20 minutes before Mica Miller’s 911 call.

JP Miller’s attorney, Russell B. Long, released a statement refuting the accusations of abuse, citing Mica Miller’s prior history of mental health struggles.

Long mentioned her bipolar disorder causes paranoia and self-destructive behavior if unmanaged.

“Some of the reports made by her in the recent past are nonsensical,” stated Long in the release. “This unfortunate reality underscores the importance of destigmatizing mental health and ensuring those affected receive appropriate support and treatment.”

JP Miller filed to seal all court records pertaining to the case on June 11. The filing stated that sealing the records would avoid unnecessary embarrassment for him and his late wife.

Mica Miller’s family lawyer refused the request.

Mica Miller filed two reports to the Horry County Police Department on March 11. The first stated that a male suspect, whose name was redacted from the incident report, slashed her tires.

The incident report, written by Officer Joseph Barrington, stated that Mica Miller was at Springmaid Pier around 1:30 p.m., and as she was leaving, she heard a tire pop. She found a piece of metal protruding from her tire, and upon returning home and removing it, found it to be a tire deflation device purchasable online. She had said this was the second time that week she had found her tire slashed via a razor blade.

The incident report concludes by stating that there was not sufficient evidence to prove that the suspect had placed the device under the tire.

The second incident report occurred later that day at the East Coast Honda Dealership in Myrtle Beach. Officer Nick D’Amicantonio responded to Mica Miller’s report of harassment.

The report stated that she told the officer that the suspect in the incident earlier in the day had approached her at a gas station and tried to speak to her, speeding off when she told him she did not want to talk and pulled out her phone to record him. Mica Miller stated that he showed up again at East Coast Honda.

D’Amicantonio stated in the report that Mica Miller received a no-ID call while he was with her. The caller was the suspect she had named, and he was informed that Miller wanted no further contact. The report stated that the suspect acknowledged D’Amicantonio by saying OK, which was captured on the officer’s body camera.

The report concluded by describing Mica Miller’s call to D’Amicantonio approximately an hour after he had left the Honda dealership. She told him that the mechanics had found a tracking device in her car, and he went to retrieve it from her. D’Amicantonio wrote that while he stood outside of the magistrate’s office with Mica Miller, a white Honda Accord slowly rolled down the street in front of the building. She stated that the driver was the suspect, after which the vehicle sped up and drove off.

JP Miller was released from his position as pastor of Solid Rock at Market Common on May 5. The notice from the church states he was released “for a time of healing, counsel and guidance, pursuant to our governing instrument.”

No suspects have been named in connection with Mica Miller’s death, and it is unlikely for that to change as the cause of her passing was determined to be a self-inflicted bullet wound.

Mica Miller’s family is currently fighting to have her last name either restored to her maiden name or removed posthumously, as she had filed to have it changed before her death. If the change is approved, all official documents will reflect that decision.

