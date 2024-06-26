COMMUNITY CALENDAR

The Liquid Pleasure Band will perform during Alive After 5 at 6 p.m. June 27 at the Dick Taylor Plaza in downtown Lumberton.

Artist’s Choice Art Exhibition: The Robeson Art Guild is displaying an Artist’s Choice Exhibition 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 25 at the Guild House. The Robeson Guild House at 109 W. 9th St., Lumberton, is an interesting and well exhibited gallery and includes a gift shop. The Artist’s Choice exhibition closes July 11.

Painting Class; A painting glass will take place 6-8 p.m. on June 25 at Happenings on Elm, 605 N. Elm St., Lumberton. Join Tanya for an evening of painting a beautiful dessert scene using acrylic paints. Enjoy a glass of wine as you paint, if desired. Call 910-734-0668 to register.

Summer Ready 2024 — Adventure Begins at Your Library: The Robeson County Public Libray’s Summer Reading program runs through July 19. For more information, send email to [email protected]. Carolinas

Farmers Market: The Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown only in Robeson County. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the market. Visit with the local farmers and get to know them. The market is open each Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. 7 p.m. to noonand on each Saturday, May through November.

A SCAM JAM & SHRED-A-THON is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon June 26 in an effort to fight back against becoming a victim of scams and fraud. Learn how to spot scams and protect yourself, your family, and your savings. The event takes place at the Pine Street Senior Center, 801 N. Pine St., Lumberton. Information sessions will take place at 9 a.m. A shred truck will be on-site from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.to shred old tax records, employment records and bank statements Speakers at the event will be from the State Employees Credit Union • North Carolina Department of Justice, Lumberton Police Department, the Department of Social Services Social Security Office. Call 910-775-9741 for more information.

Planetarium – Moon: The Robeson Planetarium and Science Center is presenting a program about the Moon. The programs are free and open to the public and reservations are required. Program times are 9 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. each day. Call 910-671-6000, ext. 3382 to make reservations.

Form & Fiber – Robeson County Arts Counti: is planning an exhibition that explores two and three-dimensional art made from fabric, yarn and other fibers. Clay, wood metal, paper, glass, leather and other materials may be used, also. Art submissions are open to members and non-members and prizes will be awarded. An opening reception will take place 6-7:30 p.m. on June 27 at the RCAC Gallery, 402 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton. Call 910-736-4686 or 910-748-8570 for more information.

Matt Letch: Join Matt Letch 7-10 p.m. on June 27 at Your Pie Pizza Restaurant, 5130-A Fayetteville Road, Lumberton for live music and song with your pizza, maybe a brew and gelato for dessert.

Lumbee Homecoming – 2024: The 55th Lumbee Homecoming dates are June 29 to July 6. Save the dates and make plans to attend. Times of individual events will be announced in the coming days.

Fairmont’s FANTASTIC FOURTH. Fairmont will present its 16th FANTASTIC FOURTH event on June 30 in Community Park with a free concert by the Pizazz Band at 6 p.m. and followed by a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. Food and beverage vendors and children’s activities will also be on hand.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs 6:30-9:30 p.m. on July 5 at The Barn at Risen Farms for jamming the night away. This event occurs the first Friday night of each month. Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms tonight for jamming the night away. There might be a dance or two!? This event occurs the first Friday night of each month.

ONGOING

Game Night – 219 Elm: Join the fun 6-9 p.m. each Tuesday Night at 219 Elm St. , Lumberton for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your own games, or select from the collection available in house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing.

Open Mic Night at 219 Elm: Each Thursday, Legal Grounds Coffee Shop at 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster, in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

