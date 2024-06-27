LUMBERTON — Funding to replace the Lumberton Planetarium, which is managed by the school district, was approved Tuesday by school board members.

The Public Schools of Robeson County had proposed replacing the old planetarium, which was damaged beyond repair in 2016 when Hurricane Matthew blew through.

The new planetarium, which will be built at the Robeson County Career and Technical Education Center, has a price tag of $72,599,699, which will be used to fund the entire project — construction, design and management fees, etc, according to school district officials.

Bobby Locklear, the district’s assistant superintendent of Auxiliary Services, presented the budget to board members, explaining that the estimated cost of construction came in just shy of the $72.6 million budgeted for the project. He said that the extra dollars would be put into a contingency budget that would ensure that the full amount of the state funding would be used.

The board approved the plan with a unanimous vote of all board members

In March the school district received the final $12 million from the state that will be used for the Technical Education Center — including the planetarium.

At that time N.C. Sen. Danny Britt, R-Dist. 24 (Robeson County), presented the board with a giant check for $12 million.

“I just wanted to let you know that Robeson County has recently been awarded an additional $12 million under the Needs-Based Construction Fund funding. This again will help to build what will be a $72 million building for Robeson County.”

