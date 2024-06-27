UNC Health Southeastern’s Medical Education Program continues to thrive while celebrating latest group of graduates

Internal Medicine graduates were Krista L. Anderson, DO; Nidhi Bhat, MD; Brian M. Bray, DO; Megan Nicole Cherubino, DO; Reshma Devi, MD; Catherine Kelly, DO; Pooja Mehta, MD; Tanzina Nawrin, DO; Omonigho Sonia Nwoke, MD; Susan Marie Pereira, MD; William Rathell Jr., DO and Christian A. Rodriguez, DO.

LUNMBERTON — UNC Health Southeastern celebrated the recent graduation of 28 residents across four residency programs. These residents marked the 7th graduating class of the health system’s medical education program, as well as continued growth and sustainability for the program which was established in 2015 through a partnership with Campbell University’s Jerry M. Wallace School of Osteopathic Medicine.

The health system’s overall medical education program boasts over 90 medical residents in the largest non-university-based residency program in North Carolina. In addition to the four current residency programs of emergency medicine, family medicine, internal medicine, and transitional year medicine, plans are underway to add fellowship programs in cardiology, critical care, and sports medicine in the coming years.

Medical Residents support the health system’s existing medical staff by extending their coverage and providing additional perspectives and insights from current medical school research and training. These doctors receive hands-on, bedside training in settings including the hospital and medical clinics, while learning about the dynamics of rural health care.

UNC Health Southeastern hosts a graduation ceremony each June for residents completing requirements for their respective programs. This year’s program was held June 21 at the Southeastern Agricultural Center in Lumberton.

