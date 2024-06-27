MEDIA RELEASE

At 2:59 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms over Hartsville to Dunbar to Pembroke to White Oak moving east-southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Florence, Lumberton, Bennettsville, Hartsville, Dillon, Darlington, Red Springs, Pembroke, Fairmont, Maxton, Mccoll, St. Pauls, Latta, Rowland, Lamar, Quinby, Clio, Sellers, Rex, and Hamer.

This includes the following highways:

Interstate 20 between mile markers 126 and 141.

Interstate 95 in South Carolina near mile marker 146, and between mile markers 157 and 198.

Interstate 95 in North Carolina between mile markers 1 and 38.

Instructions

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.