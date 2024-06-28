LUMBERTON — On Thursday at approximately 5:30pm, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1300 block of Wiregrass Road in Lumberton in reference to a person who had been shot. When deputies arrived, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Shortly after that, the man died from his injuries.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case. Anyone with information about the case should contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.