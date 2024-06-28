Several students bring home top awards from National beta Convention events

GEORGIA — PSRC made history earlier this month as several students brought home awards from National Beta Club Convention events with one student becoming the first state officer from North Carolina ever to serve as National Junior Beta Secretary.

The Junior National Beta Convention took place June 10-13 at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center in Georgia. Additionally, the Elementary National Beta Convention took place from June 14-16 and the Senior National Beta Convention from June 16-19 at the same Convention Center location.

South Robeson Middle School student Terrell McNeill made history as he was appointed to serve as secretary for the National Junior Beta Club organization. McNeill will serve for one year as a student officer in the role effective July 1, 2024.

McNeill said he is excited about his time in the role and thanked God for the opportunity.

“No Beta too big and no Beta too small, God was with me through it all,” he said.

James Burney, who serves as the school’s Beta Club sponsor and an NC Beta Council member and lifetime status sponsor, shared congratulatory remarks for Terrell’s appointment.

“Terrell’s election as secretary for the National Junior Beta Club is historic,” Burney said.

“This has been South Robeson Middle’s first year as an active chapter and in that time they have had their first state officer and Terrell is the first NC state officer to be elected as National Junior Beta’s secretary. This year was the 32nd state convention for NC. His hard work and the work of his club in managing his campaign was phenomenal,” Burney said.

“On behalf of the Public Schools of Robeson County, I would like to congratulate these students for their outstanding achievements at the national level. We are so proud of these students who showcased their skills at the National Beta Club Convention events,” said PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson.

“We want our learners to know that they can achieve great things and events like these are important opportunities that offer students a chance to shine. I would also like to thank our Beta Club advisers at each school and parents, community members and local leaders who support our students each year as they compete at the local, state and national levels. Our students benefit when we all work together to champion student success,” he added.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at [email protected].