FAIRMONT — NCWorks and the Town of Fairmont hosted a job fair at the Fairmont Heritage Center on June 25.

The job fair was centered around Campbell Soup, which is planning to hire 100 people in the area. Two Hawk Employment Services represented Campbell.

Two other vendors were present: a secondary employment service offering teaching opportunities and a bank for those interested.

The job fair had 248 people in attendance. Mayor Charles Kemp said he has not seen a turnout this large in a long time, and he hopes to see the attendance numbers stay high.

Kemp credited the turnout to the prominence of the Campbell soup brand and said he is planning on having more big-name companies at future job fairs. “I know the people at Perdue, Mountaire Farms and Pepsi,” said Kemp. “I’ll be reaching out to them.”

Fairmont’s next job fair will be held in August. Visit fairmontnc.gov/calendar for updates when the date is announced.

