Meet Boogie, a male shepherd mix, born in 2018. He’s a large but sweet boy looking for a good home with much love and attention. He could do well with other dogs or cats if properly introduced. Boogie loves to run, play fetch, and eat treats. He also loves small children. He’s been neutered and his heartworm negative. He’s also up to dateon all his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $200. If you’d like visit Boogie, you can find him at the Robeson County Humane Society, 3180 W. 5th St., ​Lumberton. Call 910-738-8282 for more information.