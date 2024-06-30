Summer camps at Robeson Community College

From July 8 to July 12, Robeson Community College, in partnership with the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, will be offering Project IndigeCHOICE Camp for American Indian students across Robeson, Scotland, Cumberland, and Hoke counties.

Project IndigeCHOICE will have a wide range of activities for campers to participate in, such as Video Gaming, Wildlife Conservation, STEM projects, and so on. Additionally, this is a free camp funded through a grant from the Department of Education. If you or your child are interested, call 910-272-3700.

Happenings in the General Assembly

The Senate is currently working on passing legislation that would tightly regulate nicotine and hemp-derived products, making them safer for all users, but especially our children. To learn more, or to read the bills, go to: https://www.ncleg.gov/BillLookup/2023/H563; or https://www.ncleg.gov/BillLookUp/2023/H900

Veto Override

This week, Republicans in the Senate overrode three of Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes. The General Assembly has officially, and successfully, overridden all 22 of Gov. Cooper’s vetoes this biennium.

On the override of House Bill 237, Sen. Britt said, “There are thugs on the streets who wear masks so they can get away with harassing, and sometimes attacking, the public and police. The governor sought to continue encouraging this behavior with his veto of House Bill 237, but the legislature was never going to let that happen.”

Another important bill that modifies Juvenile Justice procedures, which also received a veto from Gov. Cooper, was recently overridden as well. The primary goal of this bill is to have individuals between the ages of 13 and 15 who have committed a Class A felony, and individuals who are 16 or 17 and committed a Class F or G felony, automatically transferred to superior court upon finding probable cause of such crime occurring. For more information about this bill, go to: https://www.ncleg.gov/BillLookUp/2023/h%20834v

Additionally, the Senate recently passed a bill that will make changes to certain Constitutional amendments. Notably, the bill aims to require valid photo identification for ALL people voting, not just those going in-person, cap the personal and corporate income tax rate at 5% rather than the current 7%, and to ensure that only those who are citizens and satisfy all other qualifications are able to vote in elections. This bill will now go back to the House for a final vote. To read more about this bill, go to: https://www.ncleg.gov/BillLookup/2023/S630 .

Senate Bill 630: Various Constitutional Amendments

As always, we appreciate your continued support and look forward to what’s to come! Please don’t hesitate to contact our office if you have any questions or concerns.

Sen. Danny Earl Britt Jr., Dist. 24 (Hoke, Robeson, Scotland), 300 N. Salisbury St., Room. 525, Raleigh, NC 27603, 919-733-5651.