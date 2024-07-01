Celebrating at home? Merca! Be safe out there.

LUMBERTON — Suesan, Katie and I will be somewhere in the crowd Wednesday at Lumberton High School for the Family 4th Celebration.

If you’re there two, don’t be afraid to say hello; we’ll be somewhere listening to the live music from the Glorybound Quartet, watching the all Veteran Parachute Jump Team, Seeing our faces get painting, bypassing the inflatables (for the kids, you know) and enjoying a meal from couple of food trucks promised to be on site.

Finally, after all that, we’ll sit back and watch one the best fireworks shows around. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the free event; the fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m.

Other fireworks shows

PEMBROKE — At 9:30 p.m. Saturday (July 6): The Annual Lumbee Fireworks Sky Show will take place at the Lumbee Regional Development Association (LRDA) Complex at 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke.

ST. PAULS — 9 p.m.-ish Thursday at the fire department. Don’t miss this always entertaining show with arguably the best grand finale you will ever see.

DIY Fireworks shows

If you’re celebrating at home, follow the safety warnings on your explosives.

Keep a bucket of water handy, as well as a hose.

Remember, sparklers burn hot even when they’ve burned out.

Point your Roman candles away from all people — yes, even your mean brother.

Remember, fire ants like wide open spaces, too. Check the ground before laying down your blanket.

Know where the first-aid kit is — and know when to call 911.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].